Glove de Pedreiro may receive a fine if he does not comply with the ex-businessman’s contract schedule, says website | Sport

Throw! Glove de Pedreiro can receive a fine if he does not comply with the ex-businessman’s contract schedule, says website

the influencer

Mason’s Glove traveled to Morocco

this Tuesday, where it fulfills a commercial agreement signed by former businessman Allan Jesus. According to the ‘Metrópoles’ portal, if Luva fails to comply with an agreement, he may have to pay a fine to Allan Jesus.

The young Bahian is in the company of his new agents, linked to Falcão, a futsal legend. According to Léo Dias’ column, the court measure obtained by Allan Jesus stipulates a fine of R$10 thousand in case of absence of the influencer in old agreements.

The maximum value of each fine corresponds to the total value of each contract that may be breached. Luva can still be fined R$200,000 if he mentions the name of Allan Jesus in the media or on the networks. In case of recidivism, the account can reach R$ 2 million.

According to the injunction that had been released by the website “Metrópoles”, Allan Jesus would receive 30% of Luva’s new contracts until the total amount of the contractual termination between the two (R$5.2 million). Falcão denied this information and stated that Luva’s case with the former businessman will be resolved in court.

– He has the rights to the closed contracts, I think it’s fair, his right, as long as the boy also receives what is his right. But, as I said, about the law of operations carried out. From now on, the operations will no longer be his, he will automatically no longer have rights – said Falcão.

– What is his must be his for justice (Allan Jesus). His case with Iran will be resolved. And we arrive from now on. We are against people attacking him and his family, the former manager’s – declared Falcão.