Glove of Pedreiro will not pay anything for new contracts to ex-manager, warns Falcão

The current entrepreneur of influencer Iran Ferreira (Bricklayer’s Glove)former futsal athlete Hawksent a strong message to Allan de Jesus in an article published in the newspaper Metrópoles, signed by columnist Léo Dias.

“He has the rights to the closed contracts, I think it’s fair, his right, as long as the boy also receives what is his right. But, as I said, about the law of operations carried out. From now on, the operations will no longer be his, he automatically has no rights”, he commented in audio to Léo Dias.

Amount that Glove of Mason needs to pay

In a decision by Judge Maria Cristina de Brito Lima, of the 2nd Business Court of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro, Glove de Pedreiro is obliged to pay R$ 5.2 million of contract termination.

According to the magistrate, payments must be made monthly and deducted from 30% of new contracts signed by the influencer.

The decision also provides for a series of penalties for Luva de Pedreiro in case of non-compliance with decisions, such as failure to finalize commitments already signed and also if the influencer comments on a topic related to Allan de Jesus.