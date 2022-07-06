God of War Ragnarok Gets Official Release Date; check out!

Surprisingly, Santa Monica Studios confirmed this Wednesday (06) the release date of God of War Ragnarok. The continuation of the 2018 game Coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation on November 9, 2022.

In addition to confirming when the expected game will hit the market, an unprecedented trailer called “Father and Son” was also released today, showing a little of the partnership between Kratos and Atreus. Check out the cinematic video below:

special editions

O PlayStation Blog also revealed the benefits fans will get from purchasing God of War Ragnarok. Those who pre-order the standard edition will receive the “Kratos Risen Snow” armor and “Atreus Risen Snow” robe, both as cosmetic items. Anyone who buys the standard version of the game for PS4 can upgrade to PS5 for US$ 10 (about R$ 54 at the current price).

The title will also have two special editions: Digital Deluxe, Collector’s and Jötnar. Check out the specs for each one below:

God of War Ragnarok Digital Deluxe Edition : Kratos Darkdale Armor; Atreus Darkdale Attire costume; Darkdale Blades handles for the Blades of Chaos; Darkdale Ax fist to Leviathan Ax; official digital soundtrack for God of War Ragnarök; Dark Horse digital mini artbook; avatar set and a PS4 exclusive theme;

: Kratos Darkdale Armor; Atreus Darkdale Attire costume; Darkdale Blades handles for the Blades of Chaos; Darkdale Ax fist to Leviathan Ax; official digital soundtrack for God of War Ragnarök; Dark Horse digital mini artbook; avatar set and a PS4 exclusive theme; God of War Ragnarok Collector’s Edition : a box called “Sanctuary of the Keeper of Knowledge” that comes inside a voucher to download the digital edition of the game, stelbook, two statues of the Vanir twins, themed dice set and replica of Mjolnir (Thor’s hammer). The edition comes with all the items from the Digital Deluxe Edition;

: a box called “Sanctuary of the Keeper of Knowledge” that comes inside a voucher to download the digital edition of the game, stelbook, two statues of the Vanir twins, themed dice set and replica of Mjolnir (Thor’s hammer). The edition comes with all the items from the Digital Deluxe Edition; God of War Ragnarok Jotnar Edition: a box called “Sanctuary of the Guardian of Knowledge” that comes inside a voucher to download the digital edition of the game, vinyl disc with music by Bear McCreary (game composer), pins of a hawk (Faye), bear (Kratos) ) and Wolf (Atreus), a replica of Draupnir’s ring, themed dataset, Yggdrasil fabric map, stelbook, two statues of the Vanir twins, and replica of Mjolnir. The edition comes with all items from the Digital Deluxe Edition.

God of War Ragnarok Digital Deluxe Edition God of War Ragnarok Collector’s Edition God of War Ragnarok Jotnar Edition

So, are you excited to play God of War Ragnarok? Leave your comment on Voxel’s Twitter!