God of War Ragnarok opens on November 9, 2022

Ragnarok is coming! After much mystery, Sony and Santa Monica Studio have finally revealed the release date for God of War Ragnarok. The sequel to the saga of Kratos and Atreus through Norse mythology will debut in November 09, 2022.

The long-awaited news was shared in a trailer on Wednesday (06). There, the Japanese company brought a cinematic trailer to make your jaw drop, with mythological creatures and lots of action. Watch:

The release date of God of War Ragnarok has been the subject of discussions for a long time. In early June, journalist Jason Schreier, from Bloomberg, reported that the game was scheduled for November – information confirmed now.

Also, recently, the Thor actor said that he had finished recording his lines in the game, while the title had its age rating released in South Korea – these things, of course, indicated the possible reveal of the release, finally confirmed this Wednesday. fair (06).

Meet the characters of God of War Ragnarok

A while ago, the MeuPlayStation brought a video to explain and detail some of the characters present in the next game of the mythological saga. Tyr, Thor, Angrboda, Durlin are the new faces of the franchise. In addition, we will have the return of Freya, Brok and Sindri. Watch here!