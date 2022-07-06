Goiás announces departure of midfielder Elvis | Goiás

Goiás announced late this Tuesday afternoon the departure of midfielder Elvis. Esmeraldino made a post on social media thanking and saying goodbye to the 31-year-old player, who spent about a season and a half, between 2021 and 2022, at the club. His contract, which would run until the end of 2023, will be terminated.
The post took fans by surprise. The club has not yet revealed the reason for leaving, and many emeralds have asked this question in the comments. The post is limited to saying that Goiás “respects his decision and choice”, indicating that the athlete chose to leave.
Hired for Serie B in 2021, Elvis debuted in the playoffs of Goianão against Atlético-GO and then played an important role in accessing Serie A. In 2022, he started the season outside the team to improve the physical part, but regained his strength. ownership during the games.
Against América-MG, last Sunday, Elvis started playing, but was substituted at halftime, giving way to Dadá Belmonte. The midfielder leaves Goiás with 67 games played, 10 goals and 19 assists.
This Tuesday, Goiás also terminated with defender Sidnei.
Elvis: midfielder asks to leave and is out of Goiás — Photo: Rosiron Rodrigues/GEC