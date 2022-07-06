GOL starts offering free WhatsApp on its flights

Since last Friday (1), passengers from GOALboth in Brazil and abroad, can exchange text messages for free on board the flights of the company, through Whatsapp and other messaging apps.

free messages

The initiative was launched in partnership with the Smiles loyalty program and offers a message package throughout the flight and for all routes operated by GOL, both in Brazil and abroad.

With this free benefit, you can exchange text messages on WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and iMessage apps (sending of photos, videos and audios is not allowed – text messages only). The Messages package can be used by all GOL passengers.

“GOL customers have at their disposal a complete and free in-flight entertainment platform, GOL Online, with movies, series, live TV, music and many other content options, which are accessed through their own device, cell phone, tablet or computer. In addition, they can also hire the internet service, with package options at varying prices, according to their needs. And now, GOL and Smiles offer one more benefit: the free message package to all their customers, shortening even more the distances between people and destinations. A convenience for those who do not give up being connected even in the heights”, says Carolina Trancucci, Director of Customer Experience at GOL.

How to connect to GOL’s Wi-Fi

To release your Messaging package free of charge is very simple, just access the GOL Online entertainment platform and follow the step-by-step instructions:

Put your device in airplane mode. Connect to the aircraft’s Wi-Fi network, called “gogoinflight”. Type “wifionboard.com” into your browser or, if you prefer, scan the QR code on the seat in front of you with your cell phone camera. Ready! You are now on the GOL Online portal. Follow the instructions to activate your free Messaging package.

GOL Online Platform

The GOL Online entertainment platform – available on 100% of GOL’s routes – can be accessed from any mobile device: smartphones, tablets and laptops. There, travelers can find, in addition to the free message package, other options: Light 1-hour packages and Light whole flight, Max package, high speed, which gives access to audio and video streaming, and Monthly package.

Are you thinking of taking advantage of this new benefit from GOL? To learn more about the company’s Wi-Fi, visit this link.