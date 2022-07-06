Goodbye satellites: antennas will stop working with the arrival of 5G; know how to proceed

Brasília will be the first city in Brazil with the 5G connection enabled next Wednesday, July 6th. With the novelty, cell phones and other devices will have even more speed and quality of mobile connection, but satellite dishes will no longer work, as 5G uses the same signal frequency. See now how not to be without access to open TV with the change.

















According to Anatel, there are 3,341 satellite dishes in Brasília and their owners will have to change their analog device for a digital one to continue watching open TV with channels such as Globo, SBT, Bandeirantes and many others. According to Ugo Dias, professor at the Department of Electrical Engineering at UnB, the only ones affected will be users who have analogue open TV satellite dishes, as pay TV operators already adopt the digital signal.

Speaking of equipment, the popular wire-grid dish that operates in the 3.5 GHz C band will not work with digital TV receivers, which will operate in the Ku band with a different model of antenna, which can be both internal and external. However, it may not be necessary to purchase a new converter and antenna, as the Strip Management Entity will provide kits free of charge. To receive one, you must be enrolled in Cadastro Único (CadÚnico) and have a traditional satellite dish installed and connected to your TV. The kit can be ordered from the website below:

Some manufacturers already inform that the new antennas enabled for the Ku band will have the same standard of antennas of pay TVs, formed by steel plates to assist in the reception with higher quality. In addition, it is worth remembering that the receiver must also be replaced if yours is still analog.

















