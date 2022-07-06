Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Is “A True Masterpiece”

The actor Chris Pratt spared no praise for the director’s work James Gunn in GGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In an interview with Digital Spythe interpreter of Peter Quill called the film a “a true masterpiece”.

“It’s fantastic. James Gunn saw a cut the other day […] and he is very proud of the work that everyone has done. He said it’s the best job we’ve all done. He’s very, very confident. The script was wonderful. And I can say that he made a true masterpiece, and I can’t wait for people to see it. It’s James Gunn. He made all three films, which is rare and really special in a world of big-box trilogies.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled for release in 2023. In addition to the Christmas special, the franchise will still win a Baby Groot-centric short series. It is worth remembering, however, that Peter Quill and other team members must appear earlier in Thor: Love and Thunderscheduled for July 7, 2022.

