Guns N’ Roses cancel Scotland show after mysterious illness

The witch is loose on the European tour of the Armas e Rosas. At age 60, Axl Rose doesn’t seem to be going through a good phase. His voice recently failed at a concert in Norway and last weekend, at a concert in London, the singer suffered an anxiety attack. Now, the show that the band would do this Tuesday, 5, in Glasgow, Scotland, has been canceled due to a health problem of one of the unspecified group. The disease was also not revealed.

The announcement of the cancellation of the show was made by the band on their official networks. “Unfortunately, due to illness and following medical advice, GN’R will not be able to perform in Glasgow on 5 July 2022,” the statement reads. “We are working on rescheduling options for this show. Save your ticket and wait for an update. The opening shows for Gary Clark Jr. and Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons were also cancelled.

Sadly, due to illness and medical advice, GN’R will not be able to perform in Glasgow, tomorrow 5-July-2022. We are working on rescheduling options for this show so please hold onto your tickets and wait for a further update. We appreciate your understanding and patience. pic.twitter.com/jvNl1Sc5yO — Guns N’ Roses (@gunsnroses) July 5, 2022

Recently, another show was also canceled in Glasgow. The band Red Hot Chili Pepper was due to perform in the city on July 1, but the show also did not take place due to illness.