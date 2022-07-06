Harvard is offering BRL 390,000 scholarships: here’s how to apply

Your dream of studying abroad can come true. Learn more about the opportunity and how to apply!

Do you have the dream of studying abroad, but can’t afford the expenses? We have the solution for you: Harvard University is offering scholarships of up to BRL 390,000 for graduate studies. Understand how it works!

How does the program work?

Harvard is a university located in Cambridge in the United States and is currently one of the most prestigious in the academic world. Through the Academy Scholars program, she is offering 6 places for an annual scholarship that can reach the value of R$ 390 thousand.

The program is exclusive to researchers who are pursuing a PhD, doctoral or early postdoctoral studies in Social Sciences and Law. Each researcher must carry out studies focused on regional themes, such as the history or culture of countries and regions outside the United States and Canada.

To apply for the scholarship, applicants must be available to live in the Cambridge or Boston areas during the nomination period.

The amount of the scholarship will depend on the academic level of the researchers. For candidates who have not yet completed their doctorate, the scholarship will be US$ 35,000, approximately R$ 180,000. For researchers who have already completed their studies, the amount will rise to US$ 70,000, approximately R$ 390,000.

In addition, those approved in the program will receive support for travel, conferences and research. To apply, go to the Academy Scholars website, applications will close on September 23, 2022.

What documents are required to apply for the scholarship?

In order to apply for the Harvard Scholarship, the following documents are required:

Research proposal;

Cover letter, with details about the academic area, country or region of specialization and research topic;

Three letters of recommendation;

Copy of the transcript of the doctoral program;

Curriculum (standard or vitae).

