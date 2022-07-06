“He will play…” Newcastle accepts to pay R$ 110.6 million to close the purchase of Ângelo and Rueda ‘announces’ the future of the attacking midfielder

The board of the São Paulo club is analyzing the negotiation and the president exposes the future of the attacking midfielder

There are three games without a win in the Brazilian championship, Santos is in tenth place with 19 points, two more than the first place in the relegation zone. The next appointment in the competition is in front of the Atlético-GO next Sunday (10), at 18:00h, which will be played at the Vila Belmiro.

About the ball market, according to information from the portal ‘GOAL‘, O Newcastle offered 20 million euros, around BRL 110.6 million at the current price, for the hiring of Ângelo, 17 years old. The objective of the English club was to integrate the player into the team after reaching the age of majority. However, Andrés Rueda reviewed the proposal and chose to reject it.

It is worth mentioning that a financial statement released in April reported that the debt of the Alvinegro Praiano it’s from BRL 420 million, of which R$ 316 million in the short term. As reported by theGOAL‘, the board of the British club was irritated by the leak of information, where it highlighted the lack of professionalism of the big fish.

O barcelona has a purchase option to have the boy with values ​​that revolve around 35 million euros, approx. BRL 193.72 million at the current price, however, the Spanish club is experiencing one of the biggest financial crises and has found it difficult to seek reinforcements in the ball market.

At 17, the attacking midfielder has a contract with saints until December 2024. In the current season there were 24 matches played by the alvinegro with one goal scored and three assists. There are 17 opportunities in the main squad with 1,338 on the field.