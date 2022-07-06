Health Department confirms 1st case of human rabies after 44 years in DF

posted on 07/05/2022 16:12 / updated on 07/05/2022 17:04



The only notification in the capital regarding the disease in humans had been in 1978 – (credit: Fiocruz reproduction)

The Health Department of the Federal District (SES-DF) confirmed, this Tuesday (5/7), the second case of human rabies in the history of the DF. Until then, according to the ministry, the only notification in the capital had been in 1978.

Because of the case, the SES-DF decided to bring forward the start of the rabies vaccination campaign, starting next Wednesday (7/6). The folder should disclose more information about vaccination sites on Tuesday afternoon (5/7).

Rabies is a zoonotic disease — which passes from animals to humans and vice versa — transmitted by a deadly virus that involves the central nervous system, leading to death after a short evolution. The transmission of the disease occurs when the rabies virus existing in the saliva of the infected animal penetrates the body through the skin or mucous membranes, through a bite, scratch or lick.

disease symptoms

In humans, the symptoms are character transformation, restlessness, sleep disturbance, dark dreams; changes in sensitivity, burning, tingling and pain appear at the bite site; these changes last 2 to 4 days. Subsequently, a picture of hallucinations is installed, accompanied by fever; the period of disease state begins, for 2 to 3 days, with fear of air and water currents, of varying intensity. Periodic seizures appear.

In animals, there is difficulty in swallowing, profuse salivation, change in behavior, change in eating habits, paralysis of the hind legs. In dogs, the barking becomes different from normal, resembling a “hoarse howl”, and bats, with the change of habit, can be found during the day, at unusual times and places. According to SES-DF, the last diagnosed case of rabies in dogs was in 2000 and, in cats, in 2001.

how to prevent



– take domestic animals to be vaccinated against rabies annually;

– always seek the Health Service in case of aggression by animals;

– keep your animal under observation if it attacks someone;

– do not let the animal loose on the street and use a collar/lead on the dog when going out.

How to collaborate with Health Services on rabies control measures:

– notify the existence of stray animals in the vicinity of your home;

– report the abnormal behavior of animals, whether they are aggressors or not;

– report the existence of bats of any species;

– arrange for the delivery of animals for collection of material for laboratory examinations, in cases of death of animals with suspected rabies or for an unknown cause.