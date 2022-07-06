Heart attack risk increases by up to 30% in winter. understand the reason

Photo: Disclosure





In times when the climate is more coldlike the autumn it’s the Winterwith lower temperatures, the risk of heart diseases increases by up to 30%In case of heart attack. already that of Stroke (stroke), 20%. Data are from the National Institute of Cardiology (INC). Among the main reasons is the call vasoconstriction which causes reduced blood flow.

Experts explain that when trying to keep the body warm, in the range of 36.1ºC, blood vessels contract, reducing their diameter. The heart then has to work harder to pump blood.

according to cardiologist, Fabiano Rua Ribeiro, low temperatures can lead to an increase in the body’s metabolism, inducing vasospasm of the heart arteries, in addition to vasoconstriction. In addition, there is another factor related to the increase in case registration.

“It is also recognized that infectious conditions are related to the increase in cases of infarction and stroke, due to the same mechanism of increased metabolism and the need for greater consumption of oxygen by the heart. The fact that in winter we have a higher incidence of respiratory infection , justifies the increase in cases of heart disease in this period”explained the expert.

It is important to remember that the Covid-19, because it is an infectious condition, it can also increase the chances of heart attack and stroke. The disease is even more related to thrombosis events, which lead to these diseases.

What are the risk factors?

Among the main triggering factors of a heart attack are smoking and high cholesterol. Depression, stress, obesity, hypertension, people with a family history and diabetes are also on the list.

In fact, studies indicate that diabetics are two to four times more likely to have a heart attack.

Know the symptoms of a heart attack:

The main symptom is pain or discomfort in the chest region, which can radiate to the back, face, left arm and, rarely, the right arm. This discomfort is usually intense and prolonged, accompanied by a feeling of heaviness or tightness on the chest.

– Cold sweat;

– Pallor;

– Shortness of breathe;

– Feeling faint;

– Loss of strength or sensation in arms and legs;

In older people, the main symptom may be shortness of breath. The pain can also arise in the abdominal area and be similar to the pain of gastritis or reflux esophagitis. Such cases are uncommon. In diabetics and the elderly, infarction can occur without specific signs.

Regular exercise helps prevent heart attacks and strokes.

For Fabiano Rua Ribeiro, the prevention It is an important weapon against heart attack.

“The prevention of cardiovascular events involves improving lifestyle habits and also drug control, when necessary. Good prevention is still the greatest ally to reduce the chances of having a cardiovascular event.”

So, get away from sedentary. Regular physical exercise, quitting smoking, abusing healthy eating and drinking plenty of water are essential to prevent clogging of the arteries and consequent heart attack.

“There is no ideal frequency for seeking the doctor, but patients with more risk factors should have more brevity in consultations, such as 6/6 months”, concluded the cardiologist.

What is the treatment for a heart attack?

A heart attack is an emergency and requires medical assistance as soon as possible. Treatment must be done in the hospital and may include medications and surgical procedures.

Being aware of symptoms and identifying them can be decisive in saving the life of a person who has suffered a heart attack.