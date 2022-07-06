Honda HR-V: Will the new version of the SUV be able to make rivals eat the dust? – 07/05/2022

A lot has changed in the compact SUV segment since 2015, when Honda introduced the HR-V in Brazil. The market was practically dominated by Ford Ecosport and Renault Duster, while from Goiana (PE) the first units of the Jeep Renegade came out – all with an adventurous appeal in design and with 4×4 traction options.

Here comes the Japanese from Honda with a futuristic looking SUV (for the time) and essentially urban. It was a revolution in the segment, which was never the same. Since then, compact SUVs have practically abandoned off-roading and devoted themselves to city asphalt.

Honda does not expect a revolution with the new generation of the HR-V that hits the streets in August, after all, the automaker uses the same formula as seven years ago, but with a filling of technology and a search for fuel economy.

The thing is, unlike the 2015 scenario, the HR-V’s rivals multiplied and evolved very fast, something Honda took a while to do. The seven-year wait to change generations may have cost the Japanese dearly.

The six best-selling compact SUVs in Brazil today have a turbo option: Volkswagen T-Cross, Hyundai Creta, Chevrolet Tracker, Jeep Renegade, Fiat Pulse and Volkswagen Nivus (in that order).

Only the Jeep does not have 1.0 but the 1.3 turbo. The appeal of efficiency in fuel consumption has gained a lot of strength and this is directly associated with downsizing: reducing the volume of engines with technologies that guarantee lower consumption without harming (or even improving) the performance of the engine.

In addition to the turbo, another technology used for this formula is direct fuel injection. This Honda has in the 1.5-liter naturally aspirated flex engine that pulls the input units (EX and EXL) of the new HR-V. With 126 hp, the engine is in the average power of the segment compared to the thousand-cylinder engines. It loses to everyone in terms of torque with its 15.8 kgfm in ethanol and 15.5 kgfm in gasoline. And this we felt in the first contact with the HR-V EXL at Honda’s test track in Sumaré (SP).

We’re not saying the new HR-V is lame and will do badly in the city. But exits and resumes are less agile on the Honda and the scream of the engine invades the cabin as we raise the rpm to generate power. We are waiting for the test in the city, in traffic, to see the real performance of the HR-V in everyday life.

What we already know is that the engine that already drives the new City is very economical. It makes an average of 13 km / l in the city easy when fueled with gas in the sedan and should not be much different in the SUV, a little heavier.

Honda’s advantage over some of its rivals is that it will offer the turbo engine option that should leave the 1.0-liter class in the dust. The Advance and Touring versions of the HR-V will be powered by the 1.5-liter direct injection, but will now be turboflex. Arrival is scheduled for October

Honda has not yet revealed the performance details of the renewed engine, but taking into account that before being flex it delivered 173 hp of power and 22.4 kgfm torque, you can bet on the improvement of all numbers, going from 180 hp.

When we have the full range on sale, we can get a better idea of ​​how the new HR-V will perform at dealerships. There will be an explosion of demand at this first moment for the novelty effect and for those who were waiting for the launch to switch generations.

And don’t bet on a cheap HR-V. That he never was. Even in 2015 he was above the segment average. The aspirated versions, full of security and connectivity technology, should be at the level of value of the mid-range or high-end versions of rivals.

Touring should come close to even the price of some midsize SUVs. This version will transition between the HR-V and the ZR-V, which arrives next year to complete Honda’s range of SUVs in Brazil.

What is certain is that the life of the new HR-V will not be easy in the most disputed segment of the Brazilian automotive market. The Honda gang is optimistic and made that clear during the pre-launch that we participated in the factory. Product to justify this optimism they have. Just know how it will be positioned in the segment price list.

* Bruno Vasconcelos collaborated for the column