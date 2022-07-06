Hotmart buys eNotes to facilitate the issuance of tax receipts for influencers – Link

The Belo Horizonte startup hotmart, a solution platform for content creators on the internet, announces this Tuesday, 5th, the acquisition of the company eNotas, specialized in issuing digital invoices. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

The acquisition is intended to provide more synergy to Hotmart’s business, which provides courses to credit cards for digital influencers. Until then, the startup had a partnership with eNotas, through which editing studios and influencers, for example, issued invoices. With the purchase, the expectation is to better integrate the product into the platform, simplifying and automating processes within the company.

“We want to be this all-in-one platform for creators, and we want to cover every step of our customer journey.” Estadão the executive president João Pedro Resende, who co-founded the company alongside Mateus Bicalho in 2011. In February 2020, Hotmart became one of the rare Brazilian startups considered unicorn, the name given to companies whose market valuation exceeds US$ 1 billion.

eNotas, founded in 2012 in Belo Horizonte, should continue to operate independently after the acquisition, maintaining the portfolio of current customers, such as TOTVS, Shopee, TV Globo and Conta Azul — in the last 18 months, the company says, R $71 billion in receipts. In recent years, however, the company has been attracting the niche of content creators, both through its partnership with Hotmart and through the sector’s momentum in Brazil.

On the left, Christophe Trevisani, founder of eNotas, alongside João Pedro Resende (Hotmart)

“Over the years, we have seen more and more synergy in offers for this audience of digital entrepreneurship, something that was in line with what Hotmart had been building. It makes sense for us to join forces, not work separately”, says Christophe Trevisani, executive president and co-founder of eNotas.

In addition to the integration of the product, the expectation is that, with the acquisition, eNotas will be able to expand its customer portfolio with the international drive of Hotmart, which has offices in Spain, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, France and the United Kingdom. United Kingdom, in addition to having customers in 188 countries.

The internationalization step, however, has no deadline: Resende says that the startup must refine the eNotas product, integrate it into the Hotmart platform and, only then, launch it on the international market. “We are going to spend a good few months working on product integration until internationalization begins”, he says, stressing that the Brazilian market grows at double digits per month in 2022. “One of our goals is to be an increasingly global company. And we’re going to row in that direction.”

With the purchase, Hotmart adds 150 eNotas employees, totaling just over 2,000 people who work for the Belorizontina startup.

Bad timing for startups

The acquisition of eNotas comes at a time when the innovation market sees the capital available to finance the business drying up: with global inflation and the Ukraine war disrupting the global supply chain, investors are turning their backs on risky investments, such as startups. . As a result, raising rounds has been more difficult than during the pandemic, when the source of capital seemed infinite.

“Mergers and acquisitions need to be analyzed much more carefully today. A year ago, growth was all that mattered, but today it is not enough and it is necessary to show a perspective of cash generation”, points out Resende.

The executive points out that both Hotmart and eNotas are profitable companies, that is, they are not loss-making, a common feature in the startup market, where these companies burn cash to maintain the high pace of growth. “It is a prudent acquisition”, he defines.