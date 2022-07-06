How do I know if my cell phone has 5G? Check out three ways | Telephony

Cellular compatible with 5G will be essential to take advantage of the new generation of mobile internet, which begins to arrive in Brazil after the auction held by Anatel. Consumers find several ways to find out if their smartphone has 5G, from a list published by the agency to the manufacturers’ websites.

In the following lines, learn how to check if the device you already own has the technology. The tools are also interesting for consultation before deciding what your next cell phone will be, as 5G will become a much more interesting feature from now on.

Tutorial teaches how to discover the compatibility of the mobile device with the 5G mobile network

1. How to know if the cell phone has 5G through the website of Anatel

Step 1. Open the page on the Anatel website dedicated to 5G cell phones (informacoes.anatel.gov.br) and select the “Template” option. It is worth mentioning that the page can be slow and become outdated over time.

Anatel website presents a table with mobile devices compatible with 5G network

Step 2. Enter your device model, as shown in the product box or invoice. You can also search by business name by scrolling down and accessing the table of compatible devices.

Filter compatibility by model and commercial name on the Anatel website

Step 3. Another possibility is to check the date of issue of the approval of the researched device, both by the filter and by the table.

Check if your cell phone is compatible with 5G on the Anatel page

2. How to check if smartphone has 5G by GSM Arena

Step 1. The GSM Arena website has a smartphone database. Access the page from your mobile (gsmarena.com)tap the three vertical lines and select “My Phone” to view the phone’s specifications.

GSM Arena site presents specifications and compatibility of cell phone networks

Step 2. The system itself can detect your smartphone model. Press on it and scroll the next screen to the “Network” option.

Check networks compatible with the GSM Arena site

Step 3. Tap the arrow next to “Network” and check the networks supported by your device. The example below shows a model compatible with 2G, 3G and 4G. The iPhone 13, for example, lists several 5G bands.

GSM Arena shows smartphone mobile network compatibility

3. Manufacturer websites also show information

Step 1. Open the manufacturer’s website and search the menu for the device you want to find out about mobile network compatibility. In this tutorial, the company Realme was used.

Manufacturer's website presents the device's network and connectivity specifications

Step 2. Open the desired model page and press the “Specifications” option. This name may vary by manufacturer.

Check your device model on the manufacturer's website to find out if there is 5G compatibility

Step 3. Search for “network”, “Wi-Fi” and similar terms to check details about available mobile networks.