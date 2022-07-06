How much does the savings premium yield?

THE Mega Sena holds another millionaire draw next Wednesday, 6th, when you can pay a jackpot in BRL 55 million. In the previous contest (nº 2,497), no player managed to hit all six lucky tens and guarantee the prize.

Read more: 5G in Brazil: should I change my cell phone with the arrival of new technology?

If this time someone manages to take home the prize themselves, they can choose between several options and investments to make the money work. The best known and most used by Brazilians is the savings.

Savings income

Whoever wins the lottery has up to 90 days to redeem the jackpot at any Caixa Econômica Federal branch. After that, if you prefer, you can invest in the state bank’s own savings.

When the basic interest rate is above 8.5% per year, as it is now (13.25%), savings yield 0.5% per month + TR (Referential Rate). Therefore, if the winner invests BRL 55 million in the passbook, he will have BRL 275,000 in income at the end of the first month.

How to bet on Mega-Sena?

To participate in the next contest, the interested party must register a bet by 7 pm on the day of the draw, at a lottery agency, on Caixa’s app or lottery website. The price of the single bet is R$4.50, but it increases based on the number of numbers chosen.

The event starts at 8 pm, at Espaço da Sorte, in the city of São Paulo. Players can follow the live broadcast on Caixa’s official YouTube channel.