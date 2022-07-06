How to travel wherever you want in Pokémon GO with fake GPS location?

Pokemon GO remains a success. Many trainers across the planet pick up new Pokémon and Lure Modules every minute, as well as achieving unprecedented achievements every day.

The game’s augmented reality offers a great way to relax and enjoy the outside world. But if you can’t physically move around or prefer to spend a quieter day, then you need to a global positioning system solution (GPS) fake personalized for Pokemon GO on your Android or iOS device. Thus, it is possible to explore the universe pokemon freely, without necessarily having to go beyond your front door.

(Source: WooTechy/Reproduction)

You can mask the location on Android or iOS to Pokemon GO 2022?

Yes, there are still many ways to mask the GPS location while you enjoy the Pokemon GO. The real challenge, in this case, is to find a working solution that doesn’t cause your account to be banned in the title.

Niantic, which is behind the Pokemon GO, is heavily dedicated to detecting any trainer that uses any location modifiers or other types of enhancements not authorized by the company. Unfortunately, this means that it doesn’t take much for your profile to come under suspicion.

So, even though there are several tweaked or hacked apps that offer the functionality, it is necessary to have a spoofer to Pokemon GO reliable. After all, wandering through the territories of Pokemon GO no worries is an advantage that no one would pass up.

How to cheat gps location to Pokemon GO in a safe way?

WooTechy’s development team created a spoofer to Pokemon GO called iMoveGo. This Android solution works from the desktop and actively changes the GPS location on whatever mobile devices are being used.

The app has been frequently tested to run with the official app of Pokemon GO no problem, so with him, there is no risk of the account being banned or permanently closed. Furthermore, the tool even works with the latest versions of Android and iOS, including iOS 16.

(Source: WooTechy/Reproduction)

Step by step to use the iMoveGo joystick in Pokemon GO

The iMoveGo app has a unique joystick, a feature that mimics real-time movement on the Pokemon GO. The feature unlocks complete control over the trainer — even if whoever plays the title stays on the couch or in a library between classes. Just use the commands on the keyboard of the device you are using or on the touch screen while in the application.

Check out a video guide on how to use the spoofer for Pokémon GO (Android and iOS) by clicking here.

Download iMoveGo and connect your mobile device to your computer. If you use iPhone, skip to the next step; but if you use androidfollow the instructions on iMoveGo to enable Universal Serial Bus (USB) debugging, or take a look at the full instructions by clicking this link.

(Source: WooTechy/Reproduction)

Then select the mode gaming for Pokemon GO and use “Social” mode for other apps. Wait until the GPS assistant is installed on your smartphone.

(Source: WooTechy/Reproduction)

Now, enter the location you want or the GPS coordinates in the search bar. select Joystick Mode (first option) and move your character through the following commands:

press W/S (or ↑ / ↓ arrows) to go forward or backward;

press A/D (or ← / → arrows) to adjust the direction;

click the arrows or drag the tip on the edge of the green circle to mimic a 360 degree movement;

(Source: WooTechy/Reproduction)

Now explore anywhere you want in Pokémon GO! (Source: WooTechy/Reproduction)

Explore more features in WooTechy’s iMoveGo

In addition to the amazing functionality for Pokemon GO on Android, iMoveGo offers other very useful features, including:

support for other location-based apps such as Snapchat, Find my, and dating and messaging apps;

creating destinations with multiple points on a predetermined route for more efficient collection of Poke Balls and other in-game benefits.

banning prevention through realistic walking-based human travel speed emulation so Niantic doesn’t suspect modifications.

Compatibility with all iOS and Android devices.

You can try iMoveGo for free on WooTechy’s website to try out the usage and functionality of this highly advanced tool. But remember: some features require a premium version subscription.

Excellent prices await you! They range from the monthly plan ($9.95 per month — five devices) to the quarterly plan ($19.95 — five devices). If you prefer, you can purchase a lifetime license for $59.95.

FAQ: WooTechy Spoofer FAQ for Pokémon GO (Android/iOS)

1. iMoveGo, spoofer for Pokemon GO from WooTechy, is it safe?

Yea! This location modifier is reliable and does not reveal your actual physical position while playing Pokémon GO.

2. How do I reset my location after using a fake GPS?

All you need to do is restart your device (which you would do in any other situation). If you’re using an APK instead of iMoveGo, you might have to follow some more complicated steps, as sometimes alternatives like this don’t reset the location manually.

3. Do any fake GPS apps work with Pokémon GO?

APK solutions may work for social media apps but will not display GPS signal errors on Pokemon GO. The best option to avoid title issues is to use a computer software-based tool such as WooTechy’s iMoveGo.

Considerations

There’s no reason not to have fun exploring the world of Pokemon GO without physically moving for hours and miles on end. However, even though there are several solutions for this purpose, most will result in your banishment from the game.

So, the best alternative is to download a simple and easy-to-use location modifier like WooTechy’s iMoveGo. So you have the freedom to go wherever you want in Pokémon GO!