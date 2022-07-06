How was the wedding of Globo reporters Erick Rianelli and Pedro Figueiredo

Globo reporters, Erick Rianelli and Pedro Figueiredo got married on Saturday, the 2nd, at a party house in Alto da Boa Vista, in the north of Rio de Janeiro. The wedding brought together approximately 200 guests.

Credit: Adriana Carolina/DisclosureTV Globo reporters, Erick Rianelli and Pedro Figueiredo get married with a party in Rio

“Pedrick” has history. They met in 2014, backstage at a TV Globo news program, and formalized their stable union in 2018.

The couple became famous on Valentine’s Day 2020, when Erick declared himself to her husband in the midst of a live report of “Bom Dia Rio” (below, remember the episode).

With the weekend’s celebration, journalists solemnized their relationship with friends, broadcast colleagues and family members.

The bride and groom

Pedro and Erick wore blue suits and silver ties for the ceremony. Both carried bouquets in sober tones with colorful flowers.

Credit: Playback/Instagram Pedro and Erick wore suits in shades of blue and silver ties

The decoration

The environment was illuminated with small lamps arranged at different heights, which was especially notable at the altar, where the kiss was given which drew applause from the guests.

Credit: Playback/Instagram They got engaged in Buenos Aires and the wedding was in Rio de Janeiro

Like the bouquets, the decor was sober, with a rustic look and lots of foliage.

On the way out, a rain of rice fell on the couple – a traditional act in weddings to attract prosperity.

The party

led by the singer Beni Falcone, the band TriboQ livened up the party. Grooms and guests danced to the sound of “Envolver”, by Anitta.

Credit: Playback/InstagramIn 2020, the couple went viral on social media for a declaration of love live, on Valentine’s Day

The reporter’s statement on Valentine’s Day

On Valentine’s Day 2020, Erick Rianelli took advantage of his live entry on the “Bom Dia Rio” news program to send a declaration of love to Pedro Figueiredo.

“My love, my husband, I love you. Happy Valentine’s Day to us and to all the couples in love who are watching us. May everyone have a wonderful Valentine’s Day,” Erick said during his live call. Remember:

This is my Valentine’s Day message to @pedfig. And yours for your love? Which is? ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nzTpjYa7C4 — Erick Rianelli (@ErickRianelli) June 12, 2020

At the end of the live broadcast, the journalist still sent a message: “Pedro, see if you make dinner there, right, love? give me that strength. I will prepare a great surprise for him.”

On Twitter, the couple exchanged more affection. Erick shared the video with the message, while Pedro also posted and wrote: “Falling in love more and more every day…”. The statement sent the internet wild.