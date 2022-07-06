‘I try not to think about the future’, says woman who discovered Parkinson’s at 31 – 06/07/2022

A few months after giving birth, business administrator Juliana Gomes, then 31, thought that the tremor in her left hand was due to the effort to hold the baby. Executive Guto Pedreira, 46 at the time, noticed the stiffness of his right hand when he had difficulty signing checks at work, but he only thought that something was wrong months later, when he was taking a cooking course and couldn’t beat egg whites in snow.

Guto, now 54, and Juliana, who is 37, were diagnosed with early Parkinson’s, when the neurodegenerative disease with no cure affects people under the age of 60. To Live wellthey told their feelings when they received the diagnosis and how they live with the condition:

‘If I get upset every day, what will become of my life?’

“I noticed a tremor in my left hand and, as I had just had a baby, I assumed it was from holding her on my lap. That’s why it took me a while to go to the doctor.

When I went, the first neurologist prescribed me a medication for Parkinson’s, but he didn’t explicitly mention that I had the disease. But I already imagined it, so I started looking for more specialists.

I didn’t have the strong thud, I was half anesthetized, I didn’t have despair. Because I was discovering it little by little. After consulting some neurologists, I wanted to go to a more reputable one, to be more sure, and this one confirmed it with all my words.

I have been living with the disease for six years and I try not to think about the future, because it makes me upset, as it is a progressive condition. I try to take it as calmly as possible, because the more nervous I am, it seems that the disease gets worse.

I try to calm myself down to have a better quality of life. But of course there are bad days, when I cry a lot with anger and I think why with me, why did I have such a disease when I was 31?

Juliana created the profile ‘Diary of a Parkinsonian woman’, where she shares her daily life with the condition Image: Personal archive

I’ve spent all day in bed, theorizing what might happen later on. But most of the time, I don’t think about getting worse.

Last year, I created a profile where I show my troubles in a funny way, to take it in stride and to lighten up, because it is a very difficult disease. If I get upset every day, what will become of my life?

There, I share my stories and people tell not only the pain, but the joys, and we talk about Parkinson’s, the difficulties, information. That’s having someone who understands you. Outsiders may even empathize, pay attention, but those with Parkinson’s understand better.

A lot of people are ashamed, I’m not. I didn’t stop leaving. I have difficulties in everyday life, but I don’t stop doing anything. If people look at me, I say I have Parkinson’s.

Sometimes they ask me if I’m okay and I answer that I’m like that, I explain what it is, because that’s information.”

‘I was going to let the disease consume me or I would change the game’

Guto Pedreira, 54, created a documentary about the disease Image: Personal archive

“I love to cook and I was in Paris taking a course when I couldn’t beat egg whites into snow. I could use my left hand, but not my right.

When I returned to Brazil, I went to the neurologist thinking I was going to hear I had a stress problem. He did a clinical exam and in 20 minutes he said I had Parkinson’s. I thought the doctor was crazy, I wasn’t old and I wasn’t shaking, which I thought was the basics of the disease.

My world ended, I left the office and thought: ‘I’m going to make my will’.

Shame is usually the first to appear, because the illness exposes physical issues. It took me five years to tell, only my ex-wife knew. But people started to notice and I had an excuse for everything: if I limped, it was a problem with my spine; if he couldn’t sign something, it was a wrist problem.

You are building a character to defend yourself. There was a time when I said that there was no way, because I usually say that people have three choices: the first is to give up; then wanting to live, because life is worth living; and the third, not only wanting to live, but transforming the legacy into something to change people’s lives.

It was very suffocating, I would let the disease consume me or it would change the game. And I realized that my purpose could be my illness. I started to publicize myself, but as a way of exposing a condition that is very little known and has a lot of prejudice.

Do you have more difficult times? Yup. I had rock bottom phases, started drinking, hoping my life would end soon. He wasn’t going to kill myself, but he thought that in the future he didn’t want to live with what he would have. But when you accept, you open up to the world.

But for many people you become a product of expired quality. Before revealing Parkinson’s, I was an executive, but the next day, I was nobody. I would go through a work process and when I talked about the disease, the person would come up with some excuse and wouldn’t hire me. They said the future was uncertain, but everyone’s is. You’re not going to die of Parkinson’s, you’re going to die of Parkinson’s.

Guto started to paint Image: Personal archive

I decided I needed to stimulate my brain, I do things I’ve never done. I wrote a book, I started to paint. One day I woke up and said I wanted to make a documentary just with people with early Parkinson’s. We launched ‘Hoje Não, a Vida Tem que Seguir’ two months ago.

I have my bad moments, my girlfriend says there are days when I’m unbearable, but who isn’t? Everyone has bad days, it’s not just because of Parkinson’s in my case.

I live a very normal life, there is nothing that prevents me from a social point of view, from a relationship point of view. I stay alone with my daughters, I cook dishes that they love.

I’m not here saying ‘how nice to have Parkinson’s’, I would give anything not to have it, my life is difficult, it’s more complicated, painful, there are days when I can’t do what I want, but I’m trying to find ways not to live, but to live with her. And I’ve made it.”

Acceptance is often the first step.

Parkinson’s disease is more common from the age of 60, but 10% of diagnoses can be of the early form (also called juvenile), says neuropsychologist Emmanuelle Sobreira, a researcher at the HUWC (Walter Cantídio University Hospital), linked to the UFC ( Federal University of Ceara).

First, denial happens often. Then there is a path similar to the stages of grief, because discovering the condition means facing a new reality and adapting to it. “The person has a reorganization of life, of activities. And some are ashamed, depending on the symptoms, so they may not go out, isolate themselves and hide the diagnosis”, says Sobreira.

Early Parkinson’s progression tends to be less intense, says neuropsychologist Image: iStock

Living with uncertainty about the progression of the disease and the advances of symptoms also harms mental health. Therefore, it is natural for health professionals to remember the need to live today and follow treatment to the letter. According to the neuropsychologist, the course of juvenile Parkinson’s tends to be slower, preserving cognition better and having a longer life expectancy compared to those who received the diagnosis after the age of 60.

“We work on acceptance and what is possible to readjust for the condition to interfere as little as possible with the quality of life. The person has to take ownership of the situation and deal with it in a healthy way, live well, despite Parkinson’s. disease take care of him, despite being a neurodegenerative condition”, says Sobreira.

Understanding about the disease helps

More sensitive emotional conditions, especially depressive ones, may need treatment with medication. However, psychoeducation (explanation of health professionals about the disease) and therapy have a positive influence to modulate emotions in mild to moderate cases. In other words, knowledge about oneself and the disease strengthens coexistence with it.

Talking to people who have the condition helps Image: iStock

“It’s not just the doctor giving medicine, you have to support the patient and treat the family with guidance on the disease”, says Wanderley Cerqueira de Lima, from Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein (SP) and director of WCL Neurosurgery. “There is the psychological impact and dilemmas arise: will I lose a job? Will I become dependent? Will I die early? This generates components of depression and anxiety, something of an intimate nature.”

In this sense, support groups with people who have the condition are also important to improve the relationship of patients with the disease and help in the sharing of anxieties.