I was kicked out of my health plan – 07/05/2022 – Opinion

I speak as a member of an individual health plan. In this condition, I received a readjustment of more than 100% at age 60. Ageism, ageism? What is the objective foundation of prejudiced correction? The contract? I purchased an individual plan 29 years ago. And today, I am old. Old? Better not have it.

There was a negative adjustment in the past period, which was decided by the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency); reduction of 8.1% in view of the decrease in operators’ expenses due to the pandemic. Of course, money was pouring into companies and health care expenses were dramatically reduced. Health plans have gained fables. Very reputable cardiologists were left in the lurch, like all other specialties (without exception); customers, at no cost to the operator, but paying the plans royally.

Brazilian business went into crisis in the pandemic, health plans did not! They had morbid obesity in their chests. The pandemic did them good. The elderly were prescribed seclusion at home. People died at home and did not use health insurance. I was confined from 72 to 74 years old. Could the much-vaunted negative adjustment of 8.1% have been 15% or 20% or more? It is known that the withdrawal of policyholders from the plans due to default remains massive, and the profitability of the plans is thriving. Eight million policyholders live within this individual family system.

According to Ipea (Institute of Applied Economic Research), in the technical note “Performance of the Health Plans Market (2014-2018)”, “Health insurance companies earned BRL 192.1 billion in 2018. In 2014 , the sector’s revenue totaled R$ 123.8 billion, with growth in value in the period, despite a drop of about 3.3 million in the number of users, which went from 50.5 million, in 2014, to 47 .2 million in 2018. In this period, the net income per capita in the health plan market more than doubled, considering the update to constant values ​​of 2018, from R$ 75.7 in 2014 to R$ 185.8 in 2018 In the same sense, the aggregate net profit of this market also more than doubled in real terms in the period – from R$ 3.825 billion to R$ 8.755 billion.

Meanwhile, the claims rate — which is the ratio of healthcare expenses to revenue — dropped from 0.850 to 0.832 in the same period. “Considering the fall in the accident rate and the increase in profitability, it can be said that the operators of medical-hospital plans presented remarkable results in the face of the stagnation of the Brazilian economy”.

I am a retired insured who is being led away in contractual handcuffs for expulsion. ANS uses two indices to readjust: the IVDA (Value of Assistance Expenses Index) and the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index), with weights of 80% and 20%, respectively. What does this IVDA index consist of? I discuss the concept that expels old people on the assumption that they become claims, given that they have paid to be guaranteed assistance and live in a period of contraction of earnings.

I can say that the ANS readjustments are inscribed on my tombstone. Each unreasonable readjustment is a requiem for the health of the elderly. Does anyone care? Individual and family health plans were up to 15.5% more expensive, the ANS decided. Biggest increase in 22 years.

Hamlet, in act 1 of the play written by Shakespeare, which is the harbinger that something dark is lurking, created the famous phrase: “There is something rotten in the kingdom of Denmark”. Kicked out of my health plan!

This is the feeling of a retired insured person who is programmed defenestrated. After three decades, I will be without medical care. My health plan acts like Nosferatu, ANS gives you shelter. The rest is silence – as Hamlet said.

