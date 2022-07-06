“I will always be by his side”

In Stranger Things 4the actor Jamie Campbell Bower had the difficult mission of playing two characters: 001 and vecna. in the memories of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), he was just a nurse in the Hawkins laboratory. However, at the end of Volume 1we find that the character is also Henry Creelthe great villain of this season, who ended up in the inverted world.

vecna arrived in the other dimension after losing the first battle against Eleven, who accidentally opened a portal. There, she pioneered the place and “created” the mind flayerwhich chases Will (Noah Schnapp). In a recent interview with Varietythe actor commented that he does not necessarily see the character as a villain, understanding his motivations.

“Am I able to see him as a villain? I’m certainly able to see it as a point of conflict. But in terms of, like, is he evil or (is he a) villain? I mean, I understand him and I love him. And I relate to him. My eyes watered as I said this – maybe I should shut up! Like, I understand him, so I’ll always be on his side.”said.

“I think there’s still a level of humanity in him, even where he is now, but I think the humanity of him being where he is now is a fact that I can relate to. I’m sure we all can”, he added. In the last episode, vecna manages to survive even after being burned alive and taking several shots.