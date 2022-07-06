Ibovespa closes down 0.32% with oil companies, but moves away from the lows; dollar has the highest level since January

The Ibovespa closed down 0.32% this Tuesday (5), at 98,294 points – far, however, from the day’s low of 96,499 points. The main index of the Brazilian stock exchange in the middle of the afternoon followed what was seen in the United States and saw its fall slow down.

In New York, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, which fell for much of the day, closed up 0.16% and 1.75%, respectively. The Dow Jones, however, ended the day still in the red, down 0.42%.

The prospect of a global recession guided the behavior of the markets in today’s trading session.

The news that Beijing and Shanghai, major cities in China, may face new lockdowns, after new mass testing and the detection of new cases of Covid-19, intensified fears that the world’s economy may not grow in 2022.

Furthermore, in the eurozone, data showed that business growth across the bloc slowed further last month, with forward-looking indicators suggesting the region could go into decline this quarter as the cost-of-living crisis keeps prices down. cautious consumers.

“Today was a day of risk off widespread, with the fear of recession”, comments Fábio Guarda, partner and manager of Galápagos Capital. “Oil dropped sharply, as well as metal and agricultural commodities.”

The prospect of lower global growth brings down commodity prices, with investors anticipating lower demand for these less-billed products – a barrel of Brent crude fell 9.27% ​​to US$102.98.

In addition, recessionary belief typically drives capital flow to the US, with investors looking for safety.

The DXY, an index that compares the strength of the dollar against other world currencies, rose 0.95% to 106.48 points, its highest level since November 2002.

Against the real, the commercial dollar closed up 1.19%, at R$5.388 in purchases and at R$5.389 in sales, the highest level since January. The currency even surpassed R$ 5.40 on the intraday. “The impacts were greater on the currencies of commodity-exporting countries. Real, Canadian dollar, Australian dollar and the South African currency were the highlights among the drops”, says Guarda.

Commodity companies, particularly oil companies, weighed on Ibovespa’s performance – the common shares of PetroRio (PRIO3) and 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) fell, respectively, 6.85% and 6.20%, the largest percentage drops; Petrobras’ common and preferred shares (PETR3;PETR4) stood out among the write-offs by weight, falling by 4.90% and 4.02.

In the US, commodity declines and fears of recession, however, reduced concerns about inflation and made room for a decline in the yield curve – the treasury maturing in ten saw its rate fall 7.1 basis points to 2.833%. With that, investors returned to invest in growth companies, which justifies Nasdaq and S&P 500 having closed in the green.

“A positive reaction from the Nasdaq, which rose sharply, is noteworthy. There is a market reading that interest rates in the world may not rise so much due to the fall in commodities, which should bring inflation down. This favors companies that have greater cash flows in the future”, explains Leandro Petrokas, director of research from Quantzed.

Brazilian interest rate curve does not follow American

Fábio Guarda points out that the Brazilian interest rate curve did not follow what is seen in the United States.

“The Brazilian yield curve is against what is seen abroad, moving in a peculiar way. I find it difficult to say, however, that it is just the fiscal and political risk weighing on the curve, as this would also be priced in the dollar and the Ibovespa”, he contextualizes.

The DIs for 2023 saw their rates rise by one basis point to 13.74%, and those for 2025 saw their rates rise 11 points to 12.88%. Yields on 2027 contracts rose 10 points to 12.81%, as did 2029 contracts up 12.94%. Finally, the DIs for 2031 had their yields with a rise of nine points, reaching 12.99%.

Part of the market, however, says that the movement of the Brazilian curve accompanies the fear that the PEC dos Auxílios will further increase the fiscal hole in 2022.

Even with the high interest rates, companies linked to the domestic and growth market were highlights among the Ibovespa rises.

The common shares of retailers Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Via (VIIA3) and Petz (PETZ3) advanced 11.74%, 11.48% and 8.65%, in the sequence. Méliuz (CASH3) and Totvs (TOTS3) shares rose 7.27% and 3.89%, respectively.

“Brazilian interest rates rose by 30 basis points in the morning, but now the opening is softer”, comments Rodrigo Crespi, an analyst at Guide Investimentos. “Retail companies, mainly discretionary, followed the good mood of the rebound abroad, with expectations of weaker inflation. It was a positive day for cyclical companies”, he concludes.

