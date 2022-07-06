Ibovespa closes down, with Petrobras among the biggest lows of the day | Economy

The Ibovespa, the main index of the São Paulo stock exchange, the B3, closed down on Tuesday (5), with investors from around the world fleeing to safe assets in the face of widespread fears of recession.

The index fell 0.32% to 98,295 points. See more quotes. Among the biggest losses of the day, Petrobras retreated almost 4%.

The previous day, the indicator dropped 0.35%, to 98,609 points. As a result, it started to accumulate a fall of 5.93% in the year.

What is messing with the markets?

In Europe, the pan-European STOXX 600 index closed down 2.11% and marked its worst session in more than two weeks. In the United States, stocks returned from the Independence Day holiday with the Dow Jones falling, but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq slightly higher.

The prices of a barrel of oil dropped 10%, with Brent quoted close to US$ 101, which spilled over into the fall of Petrobras.

The release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest monetary policy meeting on Wednesday could bring more clues about the next step in US monetary policy – a 0.50 or 0.75 percentage point hike in the rate. interest base.

On Friday, US job creation data will also serve as an important thermometer of the current stage of the country’s economic growth cycle.

On the domestic scene, the focus remains on the PEC (a proposal to amend the Constitution) that releases spending just over three months before the elections. The PEC was approved in the Senate and now depends on the approval of the Chamber of Deputies. If approved, its impact on public coffers could reach R$ 41.2 billion.

Dubbed the “PEC Kamikaze”, it reignited fiscal fears and further pressure on interest rates and inflation. Analysts also point out that the proposal is a legal form of trying to circumvent the electoral law.

PEC ‘Kamikaze’: why it can harm and not help the Brazilian’s pocket