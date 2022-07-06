“I’ll record with your wife”

The live broadcast of the podcast Eu Fico Loko, by Christian Figueiredo with the participation of Lucas Selfie, ended in a tense fight with Dynho Alves, interviewee of the day. The atmosphere was so heavy that Mirella’s ex left the studio shooting an offensive provocation at Christian’s wife: “I’m going to record [Onlyfans] with your wife, fuckin’ vacilão”, he said, already out of the lens, seconds before the transmission ended.

Christian Figueiredo is married to Priscila D’Ávila Machado, better known as Zoo, with whom he has two children: Gael and Nikki. His reaction at the time was one of revolt, getting up from the table and heading towards Dynho, but the camera no longer showed what came next. “Are you crazy, bro? Are you crazy?” he said.

Christian Figueiredo, Lucas Selfie and Dynho Alves (Reproduction: YouTube) Christian Figueiredo, Lucas Selfie and Dynho Alves (Reproduction: YouTube)Christian Figueiredo, Lucas Selfie and Dynho Alves (Reproduction: YouTube) Christian Figueiredo, Lucas Selfie and Dynho Alves (Reproduction: YouTube) Christian Figueiredo, Lucas Selfie and Dynho Alves (Reproduction: YouTube)Christian Figueiredo, Lucas Selfie and Dynho Alves (Reproduction: YouTube) Christian Figueiredo, Lucas Selfie and Dynho Alves (Reproduction: YouTube) Christian Figueiredo, Lucas Selfie and Dynho Alves (Reproduction: YouTube)Christian Figueiredo, Lucas Selfie and Dynho Alves (Reproduction: YouTube) Christian Figueiredo, Lucas Selfie and Dynho Alves (Reproduction: YouTube) Christian Figueiredo, Lucas Selfie and Dynho Alves (Reproduction: YouTube)Christian Figueiredo, Lucas Selfie and Dynho Alves (Reproduction: YouTube) Christian Figueiredo, Lucas Selfie and Dynho Alves (Reproduction: YouTube) Christian Figueiredo, Lucas Selfie and Dynho Alves (Reproduction: YouTube)Christian Figueiredo, Lucas Selfie and Dynho Alves (Reproduction: YouTube) 0

Throughout the program, above all, Dynho Alves’ discomfort with certain questions, especially about A Fazenda, became clear. His behavior on the reality show became the target of acid comments from interviewers. At one point, Christian and Selfie decided to call Mirella to see if she would be willing to record content for Dynho’s Onlyfans, and from then on, Dynho frowned and the mood took its toll.

Dynho asked them several times not to do that, then added that he didn’t regret anything in his participation in the Record TV show, “not even the shit”. Minutes later, Dynho denied that he had commented on this about not regretting “the shit”.

It was then that the presenter and the interviewee got into a clash, with a sequence of nudges and provocations. The strangeness extended throughout the rest of the program, setting up in the gran finale.

See the moment!

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.

Have you read all the notes and reports in the column today? Click here.