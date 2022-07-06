In a magazine interviewGlam, Alanis Guillen left no doubt that he is not afraid of surrendering to the characters and exploring their multiple versions, in addition, he exposed his way of thinking about the body and the way in which dramaturgy understands the artistic nude. All these questions came to the fore because currently the actress gives life to main character of Pantanal, Juma.

Considered TV revelation, Alanis Guillen23 years old, becomes the small screen and deals with natural with the nude scenes starring Juma at new version of ‘Pantanal’. In the character’s skin, Guillen has a suspicious look and is always on the alert; the body sometimes takes on a wild form when acting, alluding to a tough character, from the jungle and without vanities.

But that’s all play and part of the plot, because in real life, the actress has an easy smile, sweetness in her eyes and vast maturity for her young age..Perhaps the only common trait between the two (Alanis Guillen and Juma) are the strands of long and untamed hair that the actress cultivates for the character, and that in real life, Alanis Guillen take care of it carefully.

When asked by the magazine Glam about how you deal with the several nude scenes of the 9 pm plot, the actress reflected and replied: “Compared to the first ‘Pantanal’, it has much less exposure. My relationship with it is quiet. I’m there for Juma and Juma is not afraid of her body. She doesn’t see this malice that we put on. Her socialization is with the free animals, nature. She feels the water hitting her whole body, the sun. And I also bring that a little bit. I’m very sensorial.”