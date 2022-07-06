In a meeting with businessmen at Fiesp, Lula once and for all opened a channel with the productive sector

The summary was from a source who had access to the meeting, according to columnist Igor Gadelha. The group also included bankers and the service sector.

247 – Former president Lula and former governor Geraldo Alckmin had lunch this Tuesday, 5th, at the headquarters of Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo), in São Paulo, capital, with a group of important Brazilian businessmen.

The event brought together names such as Josué Alencar (President of Fiesp), Luiz Carlos Trabuco (Bradesco), Beto Sucupira (Ambev), Luiza Trajano (Magazine Luiza), Dan Iochpe (Iochpe-Maxion), Jacyr Costa (Agroadvice), Fábio Coelho ( Google), João Moreira Salles (Itaú) and Roberto Azevedo (Pespi). Alongside Lula and Alckmin were Fernando Haddad, PT’s pre-candidate for Palácio dos Bandeirantes, and former minister Aloizio Mercadante, president of the Perseu Abramo Foundation.

According to Igor Gadelha, from Metrópoles, Lula and the businessmen discussed topics such as the economy, education, the environment, foreign trade and agribusiness. Lula presented the guidelines of his government program and of the seven parties that make up the alliance of which the PT is a part.

“It was a high-level meeting. Lula once and for all opened a channel with the productive sector”, summarized a source who had access to the meeting.

Fiesp sources heard by Gadelha highlighted that the lunch was a “reserved” agenda promoted by the president of Fiesp, who is the son of José Alencar, Lula’s former vice president in the PT’s two terms, from 2003 to 2010, and that passed away in 2011.

From the end of July, Fiesp will hold a series of official meetings with pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic.

