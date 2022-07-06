In a new wave of layoffs, Loft lays off 384 more employees

Loft, a platform for the purchase and sale of real estate, announced the dismissal of another 12% of its staff, comprising 3,200 employees (384 employees). The company justified the dismissals to “a reorganization of the operation”.

The layoffs affect both Loft’s own employees as well as those of companies acquired by the company.

“The headcount reduction adds to other efficiency-enhancing measures taken in recent months after four years of aggressive and consistent growth, both through organically developed products and via acquisitions,” the company said in an official statement released on Tuesday. fair (5).

Loft had already recently laid off another 159 employees in the credit area, alleging a reallocation of people in the face of acquisitions.

In the statement on Tuesday, the company says that it needs to adapt “to the new global reality, taking important steps to support the continuation of the current pace of strong growth in its business”.

One more?

The case of Loft is not unique in the sector: companies such as QuintoAndar, Facily, Creditas, Liv Up and Zak have also laid off employees in recent months. And it’s not a national wave either.

You have to factor in companies like streaming giant Netflix (NFLX34), which recently laid off about 300 employees. Meta (Facebook, FBOK34) also announced a hiring freeze in the engineering sector until the end of the year due to a “widespread slump” in the industry, while Uber (UBER) said it will make smaller and more selective hires, in the face of a “seismic shift” in the market.

Technology companies have been facing turbulent times with high interest rates, with fixed income becoming a more attractive investment for investors, in addition to instabilities around the world, such as the war between Ukraine and Russia.

In this sense, the scenario is one of reduced investments in companies, which slows down fundraising and, consequently, business growth.

In 2021, the venture capital industry (venture capital) moved US$ 643 billion, a jump of 92% over 2020. In Brazil, startups raised R$ 46.5 billion in the last year, 218% more than in 2020.

As a result, companies are reorganizing and focusing on core of the business, abandoning side projects to maintain cash flow and reduce costs to get through the difficult time.

Assistance to employees

In its statement, Loft explained that laid-off employees will receive a benefits package. See what’s included:

extension of the health plan for the holder and dependents for 2 months;

support for the professional outplacement process;

facilitating participation in the stock options for eligible persons.

The measure tries to enable the continuity of the career of professionals. Hiring and payroll often generate a lot of costs for companies, and the pace of hiring in recent years has accelerated. In addition, wrong decisions when launching projects are also pointed out as reasons for layoffs concentrated in the sector at this time.

Despite this, experts say that layoffs cannot become shortcuts to save companies in the short term. It should be the last alternative and aligned with other adjustment movements, complete the experts consulted by the InfoMoney.

