In Belo Horizonte, residential rent drops 4.12% in June, says FGV

Residential rents dropped 0.31% in June, after rising 0.59% in May. In Belo Horizonte, the index changed from a high of 1.97% in May to a reduction of 4.12% in June. In accumulated in 12 monthsprices increased 7.89% in the capital of Minas Gerais.

The data are from the Residential Rent Variation Index (Ivar), released by the Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (Ibre/FGV). In 12 months, the index accumulated a high of 8.05%.

Ivar was created to measure the monthly evolution of residential rental values ​​in the real estate market in Brazil, with information obtained directly from contracts signed between landlords and tenants under the intermediation of property management companies. Until then, FGV collected information from advertisements of residential properties for rent, and not the values ​​actually negotiated.

As for the results of the other capitals that make up the FGV index, residential rent in São Paulo went from a decrease of 0.26% in May to an increase of 0.86% in June. In Rio de Janeiro, the index rose from 1.31% to a drop of 0.26% in the period; and in Porto Alegre, from an increase of 0.87% to a decrease of 0.27%.

In the 12-month period, rents increased 8.23% in São Paulo; 6.29% in Porto Alegre; and 10.43% in Rio de Janeiro. (Status Content)