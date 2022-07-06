in Brazil, Jensen Ackles swears in Portuguese in sarrada

posted on 05/07/2022 11:45 / updated 05/07/2022 11:46



(Credit: Playback/Instagram @jensenackles)

In Brazil to promote the third season of the Amazon Prime Video superhero series, the boyspart of the cast has taken to social media with videos enjoying Brazilian soil.

Actors Antony Starr (Capitão Pátria), Karl Urban (Butch), Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy), Jack Quaid (Hughie), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), among others, participate in two events in São Paulo about the series.

In a video released by Prime Video, actor Jensen Ackles — who joined the cast of the production in the third season — had fun with the audience and took a lot of risk in Portuguese.

“My heart is in Brazil”, he says, assuring applause from colleagues and the public. In the sequence, the actor jokes and even lets out a curse. “One more thing, f**k yourself,” he says as he scowls.

Watch the hilarious scene:







Playing with a scene from the series

Another moment that has drawn a lot of attention in recent days was made by the interpreter of the controversial hero Captain Homeland, Antony Starr.

He posted a photo of himself eating a plate of octopus, referencing one of the scenes in the series where the character asks the hero Deep (played by Chace Crawford) — who has a great connection to marine animals — to eat the octopus and friend Timothy, to rejoin the core team of heroes.

“We’re in Brazil. I was here a while ago in 2019, I think I just… loved it then, I love it now. Brazilians, you rock and I’m happy to be back,” he says. In the sequence and referring to the second photo of the post, the actor jokes: “Oh, and the ‘Brazilian Timothy’ was… delicious…”.