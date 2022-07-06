In recording a program, Ivete Sangalo pays tribute to Xuxa, Faustão and Mara Maravilha | Column Fábia Oliveira

This Tuesday (5th), the first recording of “Pipoca da Ivete” took place, a new program by Ivete Sangalo that airs on Sunday afternoons on TV Globo from July 24th. The artist dedicated her new professional challenge to some names on Brazilian television, such as Faustão, Mara Maravilha and Xuxa Meneghel.

“I want to send a special kiss to Mara Maravilha, who welcomed me on her show when I was 7 years old and treated me with such affection. Xuxa Meneghel, who opened the doors of her program so that I could take on that giant program with her energy. And Fausto Silva, who every time I stepped on his show, said that I deserved to have a television show. So I want to honor that here,” he told Gshow.

The musical attraction of the first program was Diogo Nogueira, who sang the classic “Tá Escrito” alongside the presenter. The recordings took place at Globo Studios, in Rio de Janeiro. Ivete, who was wearing a blazer and pants, made a joke on stage. I’m just like Chacrinha now!”, joked the singer.

The program will have games, riddles, challenges, musical attractions and chat. Sangalo, who does not hide the excitement with the project, will be challenged along with his guests, famous or anonymous, in competitions.

The presenter explained to the press the meaning of the name of the program. “When you pop it, you see the diversity. It also has a parallel with the popcorn snack, the practicality, the taste of popcorn. That name relates to the purpose of the show, which is to disconnect from everything and have fun,” she commented.

According to Gshow, Ivete pointed out at the press conference that people associate her name with fun and joy. “And this is my role, this is what I know how to deliver. This program is a synthesis of everything I am a little bit. I will put my personality on display at all times,” she commented.

Marcelo, the presenter’s son, is also looking forward to the show’s debut. Ivete said that he wants to take him to participate in the attraction. “Not only my son, but all the people I can bring to participate, I will. He (Marcelo) is like ‘mom, are you cool? Tell me what did you do? He tells me the things you said,’” he declared, according to Gshow.