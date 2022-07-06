Inflation advances in the world and Brazil is among the highest; see ranking – News









THE annual inflation rate of the countries that make up the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) accelerated to 9.6% in May, reaching the highest level since August 1988, according to a statement released by the organization on Tuesday (5). In April, the rate had been 9.2%.

With this result, Brazil remains among the countries with the highest inflation rates. The official inflation index for May lost pace, but rose 0.47%, which is equivalent to an increase of 4.78% this year and 11.73% in the last 12 months, the first drop in the comparison basis in one year.

The increase in the price of raw materials, mainly oil, due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, has put pressure on prices in the world. In addition, the global market was already disorganized because of the Covid-19 pandemic. These factors, in addition to local issues, have caused several nations to experience a large variation in prices.











Just OECD energy prices jumped 35.4% year-on-year in May, after a 32.9% advance in April.

Excluding food and energy prices, which are quite volatile, the OECD consumer price index rose 6.4% in May compared to the same month last year.

In the G7, a group that brings together the seven largest economies in the world, the annual rate of inflation accelerated from 7.1% in April to 7.5% in May, the OECD said.









