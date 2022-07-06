Inflation of the meal made: lunch away from home rises 17.4% – 07/05/2022 – Market

Lunch away from home became 17.4% more expensive for Brazilian workers during the pandemic, according to a survey by ABBT (Brazilian Association of Workers’ Benefit Companies).

According to the survey, a complete meal – food, drink, dessert and coffee – cost R$ 40.64, on average, from February to April this year in the country.

On the eve of the health crisis, the value was BRL 34.62, according to the previous edition of the survey, carried out between December 2019 and February 2020. The increase of 17.4% (or BRL 6.02 more) comes from that comparison.

For Jessica Srour, executive director of ABBT, the result reflects pressures on prices from different sources.

In recent months, it was not just the food shortage that impacted bars and restaurants. Establishments were also pressured by other operating costs, such as rent and higher electricity rates.

“It’s a little bit of all of that,” says Srour.

Now, at a time of resumption of the food sector outside the home, there is an expectation of recovery from the losses caused by the pandemic, but entrepreneurs report that the pass on to prices remains complicated due to the lean budget of consumers.

“Many establishments were unable to survive or remain competitive,” says Srour.

The ABBT survey was carried out in 51 Brazilian cities. The sample involved restaurants, bars, cafeterias and bakeries in 22 states and the Federal District that accept meal benefits received by workers as forms of payment.

In a hypothetical situation, with BRL 40.64 spent per lunch in 22 working days, a professional would have to pay BRL 894.08 per month.

This amount corresponded to more than a third (35%) of an average salary in the country in the first quarter of this year.

At the time, the nominal income from the main job was R$ 2,548 per month, according to the study, citing data from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

Dish made comes out for R$ 30.59​

The research looked at four types of meal. In the commercial model, which includes options such as the popular dish made, the average price was R$ 30.59. This is the lowest withdrawal amount.

At the other end of the list, the most expensive service was à la carte: R$64.83. This modality involves dishes served in more sophisticated environments, in which the customer chooses the food to be prepared on the spot.

The other two options surveyed were self-service and executive meal. Average prices reached R$35.91 and R$50.23, respectively.

The self-service modality includes establishments that serve buffet meals, whose prices can be fixed or per kilo.

The executive mode, on the other hand, is formed by more economical dishes in à la carte restaurants during the week.

Southeast has the highest average price

The study also shows that prices vary according to Brazilian regions and cities.

The Southeast had the highest average price for lunch: R$ 42.83. The Midwest, in turn, recorded the lowest: R$ 34.20.

Among the capitals, the highest value was found in São Luís (R$ 51.91). Srour says that the high costs of transporting food and a smaller number of restaurants may explain the higher average value in the capital of Maranhão.

According to the ABBT survey, the lowest price for a complete meal was found in Goiânia: R$ 27.94. “Goiânia is a capital that is closer to the food producing regions”, says Srour.

In the capital of São Paulo, the average price of lunch reached R$ 43.27. It was the sixth highest among metropolises in the ABBT survey.

It takes creativity, says businessman

This Tuesday (5), a survey by Abrasel (Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants) in São Paulo pointed out that 37% of the entrepreneurs interviewed had a profit in May. Another 30% operated at a loss, while 33% remained in balance.

Also according to Abrasel, the largest portion of respondents, 53%, reports having practiced price readjustments below inflation. Another 16% were unable to raise the menu values.

According to the survey, 26% readjusted the values ​​just to keep up with inflationary pressure. Only 5% managed to implement increases above inflation.

Paulo Rapetti, owner of the restaurant Buteco da Carne, in São Paulo, says that the sector needs creativity to offer options that make the consumer leave home in times of high inflation.

“It is difficult for everyone, but the entrepreneur has to innovate”, he says. “For example, we decided to start having live music, create a more open space for people, work with more drinks”, he adds.