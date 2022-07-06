Influencer with more than a thousand marriage proposals charges R$ 86 for nudes

The Ukrainian influencer Louisa Khovanski went viral this week when she said that she has already received more than a thousand marriage proposals to leave the European country, which has been at war with Russia since the end of February. A resident of Kiev, she has more than 2.6 million followers on Instagram.

In addition to her Instagram followers, she is also successful on OnlyFans, a platform used by adult content producers. The 31-year-old Ukrainian sells nudes for 16 dollars a month (about R$ 86 reais at the current price) and focuses her advertising on the size of her breasts. On the platform, she posts photos and videos without clothes in the middle of nature and at home.

“I share my life with you, I respond to all messages. I love photography, feminine curves and nature. Enjoy my hot diary and my juicy artworks”, she defines, in English, in her platform bio.

The Ukrainian is also present on YouTube, where she shares videos about her daily life to 266,000 subscribers, and on Twitter, where she posts OnlyFans photo previews to 40,000 followers. For posting bold photos, she once had a Twitter account suspended.

In a video posted on YouTube, she summarized her life story and said that she had a difficult childhood, needing to work from the age of 15. She got her first computer when she entered university and could never afford a camera, even though she was passionate about photography.

On social networks, in addition to bold posts and content related to her daily life, the influencer has already posted links for followers to financially help people living in the midst of the war in Ukraine. In Kiev, where she lives, she also helps local people.

OnlyFans money game

Recently, she announced that she is developing an “investigation with mystery and a touch of horror” game. thanks to the money you earn on OnlyFans.

“I’m developing a game for video games. I guess you didn’t expect this. I’m making this video to try to explain. Last year, I bought a small house in a village in northern Ukraine and it changed my life. The place It has such an amazing atmosphere, I felt inspired, I wanted to show you what it’s like, so I came up with the idea to make the game,” he said.

She even gave more details about the production. “It’s going to be a long game, a visual novel (with reading and paths to choose from), like an interactive movie. The idea of ​​doing it this way is because I believe it’s a good way to show you all this setting, the atmosphere here, and tell a story. The second reason is because it’s cheaper to make a game like this. match alone, with my money,” he continued.

Louisa Khovanski says she would rather stay in the warring country than accept any of the marriage offers Image: Playback/Instagram

marriage proposals

A resident of Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, the influencer told the British tabloid The Sun that men around the world are using the conflict in the country as an excuse to hit on her. She said she was offered security in exchange for sex.

“In many cases, they offered me their room, as if they wanted me to sleep with them in exchange for security,” Louisa said. “Many people asked me to marry them to leave Ukraine.”

THE Ukrainian woman finds it “disturbing” that men are taking advantage of the situation to get some compromise with her. “It’s sad that some men are trying to benefit from the war in Ukraine and use us women,” he said. Louisawho intends to leave the country close to the winter season.

Louisa said that she declined all offers and prefers to stay in the warring country.”It was more dangerous to accept this situation than to live in Ukraine during the war period. I decided to stay in Ukraine and refused all requests. I wasn’t going to go out to do something when I didn’t know what it was,” he says.