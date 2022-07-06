Instagram denies rumor that it will show who visited the profile

The possible new feature went viral on social media and caused a negative reaction from a large part of the app’s audience, but it is false news (photo: Reproduction/Freepik)

the instagram informed, this Monday (4/7), that the supposed update of the application that allows users to know who visited their profiles is fake news. The possible new feature went viral on social networks and caused a negative reaction from a large part of the app’s audience.

The buzz started when an image showed a notification in the “activity” tab of the social network saying who and how many people had visited the profile. The owner of that profile published this photo on Twitter and it didn’t take long for other people to start sharing and fearing that the update would reach all users. “Nothing to see Instagram show who visited your profile, you can not even stalk in the dead of night anymore”, lamented an internet user.

The image in question is a montage. The font used for the letter is very similar to the real one, but not the same. The author of the post used a notification of likes on a photo and manipulated it to lead the public to believe that an Instagram update was starting to be tested for some profiles.

“Please be advised that the Instagram rumors showing people who visited the profile in the ‘Activity’ tab are not true,” an Instagram spokesperson told G1.