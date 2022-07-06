Instagram Direct bugged: app is having problems sending messages | Social networks

Instagram has Direct bugged this Tuesday afternoon (5). According to reports from users on Twitter, the app has a problem and is not sending messages via DM, which makes conversations on the social network difficult. Other complaints suggest that the app even sends the messages, but they disappear, and the recipient cannot access them. Data from Downdetector, a platform that monitors the instability of online services, shows that the problem started around 12 pm, and has already reached 154 notifications, which continue to rise.

Scam offers free Netflix to steal your data; know how to protect yourself

In a note sent to TechTudo at 16:05, Instagram confirmed the failure, and said that the problem has now been resolved. “Earlier today, a technical issue caused some people to experience issues with messaging on Messenger, Instagram and Workplace. We’ve resolved it as quickly as possible for everyone impacted and apologize for any inconvenience,” said a spokesperson for Meta.

1 of 2 Instagram is having problems and has a bug in Direct — Photo: Getty Images Instagram is having problems and has a bug in Direct — Photo: Getty Images

Instagram Direct message error: what to do? Ask questions on the TechTudo Forum

Google Trends, a tool that monitors top online searches, reported that the term “Instagram having problems today” had a sudden increase in the last hour. Already searches for “Instagram Direct buggy” rose by more than 4,000%. The Downdetector graph shows that the problem started to be reported in the early afternoon, and by the time of writing this article, it had already reached 154 notifications.

2 of 2 Downdetector graph points to an increase in notifications about problems on Instagram — Photo: Reproduction/Downdetector Downdetector’s graph points to an increase in notifications about problems on Instagram — Photo: Playback/Downdetector

Users affected by the flaw have turned to Twitter to file complaints and confirm that the problem is general. “Coming on twitter to know if only my Instagram is bugged and doesn’t send messages”, said a user. “Instagram direct bugged, my people?”, asked another.

Instagram instabilities persist since last week

Instagram has been facing a series of instabilities since last week. On Monday (27), users who had temporarily deactivated their accounts had problems when trying to reactivate their profile. The application displayed the message “There was a problem logging into Instagram. Please try again soon” and did not complete the procedure. On Tuesday (28), a bug did not allow opening the Stories camera and prevented some users from taking photos through the app. The failure persisted until Wednesday (29), when other people began to complain that they could not view or publish content in the news feed.