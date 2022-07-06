Internet criticizes Patrícia Poeta as presenter at the Meeting

posted on 05/07/2022 11:16



(credit: Rede Globo)

This Monday (4/7), Patrícia Poeta presented, for the first time, the program Date by Rede Globo. However, on the internet, her performance did not please the public. Netizens raised criticism about Patricia’s debut and want to cancel the meeting with the presenter.

Last Saturday Patrícia Poeta said goodbye to the program “É de Casa” to take over the radio station’s mornings. However, the presenter did not captivate the audience in her first edition in charge of the “new meeting”. It is not known if nervousness got in the way, but on social media, users criticized the journalist’s lack of charisma, saying that she was unnatural.

Another point that bothered was the fact that during the program Patricia made some references about herself, yielding comments that she was self-affirming all the time. “Too forced, today she just asserted herself,” criticized one Twitter user.

Manoel Soares ending the program very happy as Patrícia’s waiter ????#Date pic.twitter.com/oOaP6yoaV8 — Silvinho ???? (@silvinhotv) July 4, 2022

Another user took advantage of Anitta’s meme to express his reaction to the broadcast of the program and the journalist’s “charisma of millions”.

Me watching the poet Patricia and her charisma of millions in #Date pic.twitter.com/aO344ByLDD — Banmet? (@_banmet) July 4, 2022

The “Encontro”, previously presented by Fátima Bernardes, gained new air to integrate the radio station’s mornings. Now aired at Globo Studios in São Paulo and starts at 9:30 am, Patricia Poeta will have Manoel Soares as a partner, since Fátima will take over “The Voice Brasil”.



