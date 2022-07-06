Investigations in the case of Klara Castanho are interrupted after the Hospital denies access to the actress’s medical records

Klara Castanho (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Investigations in the case involving the actress klara brown had to be interrupted, after the Hospital Brasil, where the famous was attended and delivered the child, deny access to the artist’s medical record.

The justification presented by the Hospital to Coren-SP, that, first, there must be prior authorization from the patientfollowing the provisions of resolutions of the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) and the Code of Ethics for Nursing Professionals, according to information from G1.

With the investigations interrupted, the Regional Council of Nursing of So Paulo is unable to discover the professionals responsible for leaking confidential information about the actress.

‘Coren-SP informs that it requested the medical record of the actress who was the victim of the leak of confidential information to the hospital where she was treated, but access to the document was denied to the council by the institution on the grounds of the need for prior authorization from the patient, following provided for in resolutions of the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) and in the Code of Ethics for Nursing Professionals’the note said.

Understand the case involving Klara Castanho

On the 25th of June, Klara Castanho released an open letter, revealing that she had become pregnant as a victim of rape and had given her child up for adoption. In addition to all the trauma she experienced, before the outburst, the actress had her privacy violated, since I didn’t want the situation exposed.

In her open letter, Klara said that a nurse from within the Hospital, would have passed the information about her pregnancy and the donation of the child for adoption to a journalist.

In view of this, COREN-SP (So Paulo Regional Nursing Council) and the hospital spoke out and opened an investigation to ascertain the facts.

