Is Max alive? Stranger Things Creators Reveal Tragic Fate | Gabriel Perline

Playback/Netflix Max was brain dead but is alive

Creators of Stranger Things, the Duffers brothers confirmed that Max, played by Sadie Sink, is alive after facing Vecna ​​in the final episode of the fourth season of the Netflix series. “She’s brain dead, but she’s alive. She’s blind and all her bones are broken, but she’s fine. She’s seen better days, but she’s alive,” they told the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

In the second part of the fourth season, which premiered last Friday (1st), Max faced Vecna, but unlike what happened in the first part of the series, when she managed to escape unharmed with the help of Kate Bush’s music, the monster left the character blind and broke the bones in her legs and arms. However, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) managed to stop the villain before killing her.

In the final scenes, Eleven visited her friend in a coma, and despite apparently being alive and thwarting Vecna’s plans to open the gates to the Upside Down around Hawkins, Millie Bobby Brown’s character couldn’t find Max in the void – a visual representation of Eleven’s mind as she uses extrasensory perception to locate other entities in locations other than her own.

The scene drove fans wild with the character’s uncertain future. But to reassure everyone who loves the series and Max, the creators have assured her that she is alive. So relax, because we will have Sadie Sink in the final season of Stranger Things!



*With the collaboration of Gabriela Ramos.

