Italy continues to search for missing people after glacier collapse in the Alps – News

Rescue teams, with the support of drones and helicopters, continued on Tuesday (5) the search for people who disappeared on Sunday (3), after the partial collapse of the Marmolada glacier, the largest in the Italian Alps, although the chances of finding survivors are minimal.

According to the latest report, the tragedy left at least seven dead and eight injured, and five people are considered missing by their families.

“This tragedy is the symbol of so many tragedies that uncontrolled climate change is causing in so many regions of the world”, commented the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella.

A burning chapel was installed inside the sports complex of Canazei, the nearest town, where the headquarters of the crisis unit that coordinates operations is located.

Among those most seriously injured are two Germans, a 67-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman, admitted to the ICU.





Emergency teams use drones with thermal cameras, hoping to locate survivors under the mass of ice and rocks that have broken off, Canazei mayor Giovanni Bernard told AFP.

The chances of finding survivors “are practically nil”, warned on Monday (4) the commander of the rescue services in the mountains of the region, Giorgio Gajer.

On Tuesday, only drone and helicopter overflights were organized over the disaster area, because authorities fear the glacier’s total collapse, which would prevent rescuers from walking.

“The danger is that other blocks of ice will come loose. It is not possible to access the entire area,” explained the Canazei crisis unit.





“If any material is identified, we will carry out photographic surveys and eventually a quick removal,” he added.

Experts believe it will be difficult to find people alive, as well as recover the bodies, due to fears of a collapse of another part of the glacier, equivalent in size to a 15-meter building.

The heat wave affecting the region raises fears of collapse of other parts of the glacier.

A team of specialized technicians will install near a refuge “a radar capable of detecting fast movements, such as avalanches, and slower ones, such as landslides”, explained Nicola Casagli, a professor of applied geology at the University of Florence, who is at the site.

The disaster, which occurred the day after a record temperature of 10°C at the top of the glacier, amid a heat wave on the peninsula, is “undoubtedly” linked to “degradation of the environment and climate”, acknowledged the Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who expressed his “pain” and his “support” for the victims’ families.

Only three of the seven climbers who died have been identified, but Italian authorities have not released their nationalities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic reported that a citizen of the country was among the people killed.

The glacier collapsed near the town of Punta Roca, the usual way to reach the top. Marmolada, also called the “Queen of the Dolomites”, is the largest glacier in this mountain range in northern Italy.



