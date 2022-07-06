Itaú BBA’s selection of real estate funds beats Ifix in the 1st half and delivers dividends of almost 18% – Money Times

Itaú BBA’s recommended portfolio brings FII with dividends of 17.8% (Image: Money Times/Márcio Juliboni)

THE recommended wallet of Itaú BBA surpassed the B3 (Ifix) real estate funds index (FIIs) in the first half of this year. O indicator ended period in redwith a slight drop of 0.33%, while the FIIs selected by the investment bank registered a gain of 0.61%.

In addition to outperforming the industry benchmark, the Itaú BBA portfolio for July includes real estate funds with dividend yield (DY), or dividend yieldof almost 18% per year, as the Kinea Price Index (KNIP11).

Even with Ifix registering a small devaluation in the first six months of this year, the bank maintains an optimistic outlook for the real estate market in the medium and long term.

Likewise, FIIs continue with a good risk-return ratio compared to other asset classes despite the rise in base interest rate (Selic) in the coming months, say Itaú BBA analysts, Marcelo Potenza and Larissa Nappoin report.

“However, uncertainties regarding the political scenario, in addition to Brazilian fiscal risks, can bring volatility in the short term”, they ponder. “We need to closely monitor the movement in the long interest rate curve, but, in general, the economic situation must be analyzed in parallel, as a rise in interest rates and inflation, accompanied by a strong economy, can be beneficial to FIIs”, he says. the duo.

Regarding the July recommended portfolio, there was no change in relation to the previous month. This is because inflationary dynamics and the monetary tightening cycle still suggest greater exposure to financial asset funds.

However, Potenza and Nappo said they continue to analyze the market in search of new investment options in brick real estate funds.

See the real estate funds recommended by Itaú BBA for July:

BackgroundtickerWeightDY*
CSHG Urban IncomeHGRU1110%12.1%
HSI MallsHSML115%10%
Vinci LogisticsVILG1110%8.9%
Bresco LogísticaBRCO1110%9.4%
VBI LogLVBI1110%9%
VBI Prime PropertiesPVBI115%7.3%
RBR PropertiesRBRP115%9.4%
Kinea Price IndexKNIP1111.25%17.8%
CSHG Real Estate ReceivablesHGCR1111.25%13.7%
Kinea High YieldKNHY1111.25%14.8
Kinea Real Estate IncomeKNCR1111.25%12.4%

*Income from dividends per year, according to a report by Itaú BBA.

