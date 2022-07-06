Itaúsa and Votorantim sign an agreement to purchase Andrade’s stake in CCR – Money Times

Itaúsa (ITSA4) and Votorantim SA announced on Tuesday that they signed an agreement to purchase the stake held by Andrade Gutierrez in the infrastructure concessions group CCR (CCRO3) for 4.1 billion reais.

The offer of companies had been formalized at the end of March, representing a price per share of 13.75 reais, a premium of 5% over the value of CCR’s share at the time. CCR shares closed at 12.04 reais this Tuesday.

Itaúsa’s investment, which will also operate in mobility concessions with its entry into CCR, will total BRL 2.9 billion. The holding’s share in CCR will be 10.33%.

Andrade Gutierrez held a 14.86% interest in CCR.

Itaúsa also stated that the investment will be financed through the combination of its own and third-party resources and that it does not expect “material effects” from the transaction on this year’s results.

