Itaúsa (ITSA4) and other companies to keep an eye on today – Money Times

THE Itaúsa (ITSA4) is one of the corporate highlights and can help move the Brazilian stock exchange this Wednesday (6th).

The holding company announced an agreement with Votorantim SA to purchase the stake held by the Andrade Gutierrez in the infrastructure concessions group CCR (CCRO3) for R$ 4.1 billion.

The offer of companies had been formalized at the end of March, representing a price per share of R$ 13.75, a premium of 5% over the value of CCR’s share at the time.

Itaúsa also informed that it sold seven million class A shares issued by XP, corresponding to 1.26% of the brokerage’s capital (excluding treasury shares), for approximately R$665 million, considering the exchange rate of yesterday.

Itaúsa now holds 57.4 million common XP class A shares, equivalent to 10.31% of the company’s capital and 3.68% of its voting capital.

multiplan

THE multiplan (MULT3) reported that total sales at the company’s malls in the second quarter rose 28.8% over the same period in 2019 and 64.5% compared to the months of April to June last year.

Sales in the period totaled R$4.9 billion, a record for a second quarter, the company said in a statement to the market containing preliminary operating data.

Gerdau

The Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Where) approved the investment by the Gerdau in company Heze I Holding SA., owned by shell. With the operation, the two companies will create a joint venture to explore a solar energy generation park in Janaúba, Minas Gerais.

Petrobras

THE Petrobras (PETR4) announced the completion of the sale of its 27.88% stake in Deten Química to Cepsa Química, which already had a 69.94% stake, the state-owned company said in a material fact.

Latam

shareholders of Latam Airlines approved the restructuring plan for the company undergoing judicial reorganization, after approval last month by a US court accompanying the process.

The plan will inject about $8 billion into the group through a combination of a capital increase, issuance of convertible debt and issuance of new bonds.

Ambipar

THE Ambipar (AMBP3) said that Emergencia, the subsidiary of the company responsible for providing industrial services and responding to environmental emergencies, closed a business combination agreement with HPX.

*With information from Reuters

