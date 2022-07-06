Itaúsa (ITSA4) announces the purchase of Andrade Gutierrez’s stake in CCR (CCRO3)

The holding company Itaúsa (ITSA4) announced to investors on Tuesday night (5) that it signed, together with Votorantim, contracts for the acquisition of 300.14 million shares of CCR (CCRO3) held by Andrade Gutierrez. The volume of papers corresponds to 14.86% of the concessionaire’s capital and will be acquired for the amount of R$ 4.1 billion.

“Of this total, Itaúsa will acquire 208,669,918 shares, representing 10.33% of the total capital of CCR, with a total investment of R$ 2.9 billion”, says the statement.

Itaúsa also states that the acquisition should not have material effects in the current fiscal year, being an investment financed by its own resources and that of third parties. The closing of the purchase of the stake still depends on the approval of regulatory authorities, such as the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).

“Itausa will have the right to appoint the same number of directors as the

other signatories of the shareholders’ agreement and one member for each of its following committees

of advice: People and ESG, Compliance and Risks, Results and Finance and New Business”, explains the holding.

Itaúsa states that the investment is related to the efficient allocation of the company’s capital. holding“which considers leading companies in their sectors, the risk/return ratio

attractive, growth potential and positive impact for society as well as partners

strategic partners with proven experience in the sector of activity and governance that will allow Itaúsa to

exercising influence and sharing ESG best practices.”

CCR informed that it had already been informed by Itaúsa about the transaction.

