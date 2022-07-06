It’s the end! Xbox Games With Gold will officially abandon Xbox 360 games

Microsoft today announced that Xbox Live’s Xbox Games with Gold will officially drop Xbox 360 games from October 1, 2022because the teamreached the limit of our capacity to add Xbox 360 games to the catalog”.

In a message sent to subscribers, the team confirmed that Games with Gold is still will continue with ongoing Xbox One games, and all Xbox 360 games you claimed before October 2022 will be yours to keep after that periodregardless of whether you decide to remain an Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate member.

Here in the Windows Clubwe speculate that this may be the first step to slowly move away from the Xbox Games with Gold program, which has not been particularly well received in recent years. It will continue for now with Xbox One titles, but it definitely looks like this service is on its way to being shut down.

Starting in October, Xbox Games With Gold will no longer include Xbox 360 games (Microsoft has reached the limits to adding new X360 games to GWG). GWG will continue to offer Xbox One games. Any claimed Xbox 360 GWG titles can be redownloaded regardless of membership pic.twitter.com/WHuuVniqBn — Wario64 (@Wario64) July 5, 2022

You can check out the full message below:

“Starting October 1, 2022, monthly games provided to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold members via Games with Gold will no longer include Xbox 360 titles. We’ve reached the limit of our ability to bring Xbox 360 games into the backlog; however, Games with Gold will continue to include exciting Xbox One titles and exclusive discounts each month. This will not affect any Xbox 360 games downloaded before October 2022. Any Xbox 360 titles you redeem via Games with Gold before that date will be yours to keep in your Xbox account, regardless of whether you continue with your subscription. Thank you for being a loyal member.”

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know down in the comments below.