Jailson says goodbye to America, and the goalkeeper’s wife cites off-field factors

“To Coelho fans, I am grateful, since they received me in a wonderful way and always supported me at all times. I will always be in the crowd! Once again, thank you very much, Coelho!”, he said.

Jason’s wife

“Oh my love, you were brilliant wearing this shirt with the help of your teammates. It was decisive and went down in the club’s history. Unfortunately there are things that happen outside the 4 lines that make all the difference. I admire you because even in your decision you thought next and for the good of his team”, he said.

Jailson in America

Jailson hadn't been listed for the last Rabbit games. The club reported that the goalkeeper was in the process of recovering from muscle discomfort in his left leg and that he subsequently had tonsillitis. His last match with the alviverde shirt was on June 15, against Fluminense, for the 12th round of the Brazilian Championship.

During the 27 games for Coelho, one was marked in the fan’s memory. The archer had already made an excellent 90 minutes in the 0-0 draw against Barcelona-EQU, in the return game of the third phase of the Copa Libertadores. Even so, on penalties, he defended Quinez’s charge and qualified America for the group stage of the competition.

Competition in the goal of the Rabbit

“Jailson had remarkable moments here, back there, at Libertadores, just as Matheus also has a history at the club. It will be decided calmly. We can’t advance anything. But, at the right moment, we will decide”, said Mancini, who now have Cavichioli as the absolute starter.

Jailson, in turn, being able to retire or defend a team from Serie B do Brasileiro. His stay in Serie A is unfeasible, as he has already played more than seven games in the competition.