James Cameron Says Avatar 2 Will Be Long, Encourages Toileting

director of Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron warned of the extended duration that the second feature in the franchise, released in 2009, will have. In an interview given to empire (via SlashFilm), the filmmaker criticized those who criticize long-form films, pointing to the culture of streaming marathons as a sign of hypocrisy. Even more curious was the suggestion that disturbed spectators simply get up during the session and go to the bathroom.

“I don’t want anyone complaining about length when they sit down and binge-watch the TV for another hour. I might even write this part of the review: ‘The agonizingly long three-hour movie’. Oh, give it a fuck. I saw it. my kids to sit down and watch five hour-long episodes in a row”, said Cameron. What the filmmaker hasn’t considered is the possibility of pausing anything seen at home; which doesn’t happen in the movies. For this, he also offered a solution: “Here’s the big social paradigm that needs to change: It’s okay to get up and go pee”.

The sequences of avatar depend on the good performance of Avatar: The Way of Water at the box office. The film is currently slated to hit theaters in December 16, 2022. If so, the third feature will reach the public in December 2024, while Avatar 4 arrives in 2026, and Avatar 5in 2028.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on Youtube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.