Jeep Gladiator pickup will arrive in Brazil on August 4

After a long wait and a lot of speculation, the arrival of the Jeep Gladiator pickup in the Brazilian market was finally confirmed for August 4th. The automaker advertises the Jeep Gladiator as the “most capable pickup in the world”, mainly highlighting its off-road capability. In addition, the brand guarantees that the model will open a new parameter in the pickup truck segment by providing a lot of technology and versatility.

See the video that Jeep posted on the exclusive hotsite for the new Jeep Gladiator

The idea is that the new Jeep Gladiator redefines the off-road concept in the pickup truck segment in Brazil. It will be the only model for sale in the country with the Trail Rated seal, 4×4 Rock-Trac traction system, combined with high technology. So it’s a pickup that has attributes for both adventure and heavy lifting.

The Jeep Gladiator pickup is reputed to be very capable in adventures and strong at work.

To earn the Trail Rated seal, borne by the Gladiator pickup, the vehicle is subjected to a series of tests on uneven terrain, with a very high degree of difficulty. Therefore, the automaker wants to sell the idea to the consumer that with the new Jeep Gladiator pickup he will reach places where competitors have never reached.

For those who don’t know, the Jeep Gladiator is the pickup version of the Wrangler. The manufacturer has not yet revealed technical details about the model that will come to Brazil, but it is known that it has a large size, with 5.54 m in length and 3.48 m of wheelbase. The Jeep Gladiator bucket has a volume of about a thousand liters.

In the last edition of the Detroit Auto Show, before the pandemic, the Jeep Gladiator was shown in the Rubicon version

In addition, to emphasize off-road capability, the Jeep Gladiator pickup features four-wheel drive, 28.2cm minimum ground clearance, a 43.6-degree angle of attack and a 26-degree departure angle. In the American market, the engine that equips the pickup is the V6 3.6 Pentastar with 288hp of power and 35.9kgfm of torque.