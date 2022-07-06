João Gordo treats illness by smoking “mountains of cigarettes and marijuana”; understand







João Gordo, singer and musician Photo: Reproduction Instagram / @jgordo

fat johnlead singer of Basement rats58 years old, scared his fans last week by sharing a photo in which he appears doing nebulization with an oximeter on your finger. The singer was diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease three years ago.

In the networks, the musician received support from the public, but refused any feeling similar to pity. “All this happened because I’m a retard!” he said. fat johnwho admitted to having smoked “mountains of cigarettes and marijuana”.

The musician even revealed to the newspaper The globe who hasn’t given up the habit. “Once in a while I give a bong to a joint, but it’s not like it used to be.” The addiction to smoking has taken its toll over the years, with months in the ICU and six hospitalizations, in addition to canceled professional commitments.

What is Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

According to Bruno Luzorio Fernandes, a specialist in clinical medicine, the disease is a constant inflammation in the lungs, which can be caused by a disease, such as Covid-19or developed from the patient’s habits, such as smoking.

The inflammation in question causes the bronchi to close, which makes it difficult for the person to flow and breathe. The main symptoms are coughing with throat clearing, mainly in the morning, associated with a progressive shortness of breath.





“The shortness of breath can start with small tasks and end up becoming frequent in the smallest daily movements, and the person can have shortness of breath even at rest, like João Gordo”, he declares.

According to the doctor, the use of marijuana associated with cigarettes can indeed increase the risk of the person developing early Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It is worth noting that the picture appears or not depending on the amount that the person consumes. “There is no safe amount, but those who combine marijuana and cigarettes tend to develop earlier.”

Treatment

There is no cure for Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and, according to the specialist, the sooner the disease is discovered, the better the prognosis. The treatments for COPD they may vary from the patient’s health condition, and may go through steroids and bronchodilators, such as pumps, to increase the flow of oxygen in the lungs.