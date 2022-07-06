Joo Victor leaves Corinthians hotel and travels to sign with Benfica

Defender João Victor left the hotel where the Corinthians delegation is staying, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and travels this Wednesday morning to Lisbon, Portugal. The player will sign with Benfica and made his last game for the alvinegra team this Tuesday, against Boca Juniors.

João, who left the duel in the first half after a strong entry by Óscar Romero, returned with the delegation bus to the hotel. While his companions were having dinner, however, he left the place to take a “jet” with his managers and people close to him – the my wheel recorded the moment (see above).

The Portuguese club disbursed around 10 million euros (approximately BRL 55 million) to hire the athlete for five seasons. João has 79 matches for the Corinthians professional, 72 of which as a starter. There are 37 wins, 22 draws and 20 losses. At the base, between U-20 and U-23, there are 53 matches and three goals scored.

Corinthians held 55% of the rights while BMG owns the other 45%. In the negotiation, however, according to investigations, it was established that the Timão should receive around 7 million euros, a share higher than its percentage.

It is important to point out that Benfica had to beat the competition from rival Porto, which came to be in front of the opponent at some point in the negotiations. João Victor is a request from coach Roger Schmidt. The German coach, newly arrived in Portugal, requested the arrival of a fast defender to make up for the absence of Lucas Veríssimo, who was injured in November 2021.

